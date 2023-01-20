Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $107.67.

Several analysts have weighed in on WWD shares. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Woodward from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Woodward from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Woodward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Woodward from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Woodward from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd.

NASDAQ:WWD opened at $104.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a PE ratio of 38.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.46. Woodward has a twelve month low of $79.26 and a twelve month high of $129.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $97.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.41.

Woodward ( NASDAQ:WWD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $640.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $626.12 million. Woodward had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 8.60%. Analysts anticipate that Woodward will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in Woodward during the fourth quarter worth $429,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Woodward by 82.9% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,427 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Delta Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Woodward during the fourth quarter worth $223,000. Transform Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Woodward during the fourth quarter worth $238,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in Woodward during the third quarter worth $708,000. 81.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Woodward, Inc engages in the provision of control system solutions and components for the aerospace and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures and services systems and products for the management of fuel, air and combustion and motion control.

