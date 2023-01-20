Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) Director Robert H. Herz Sells 9,182 Shares

Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) Director Robert H. Herz sold 9,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.07, for a total value of $827,022.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 62,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,649,190.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Workiva Stock Performance

NYSE:WK opened at $86.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.70 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $81.83 and its 200-day moving average is $74.18. Workiva Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.43 and a 1-year high of $124.76.

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $132.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.42 million. Workiva had a negative return on equity of 338.14% and a negative net margin of 17.75%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Workiva Inc. will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Trading of Workiva

WK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Workiva in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Workiva from $105.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on Workiva from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Workiva from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Workiva from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.17.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Workiva by 18.6% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 911 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC lifted its stake in shares of Workiva by 3.5% in the second quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 4,295 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Workiva by 9.9% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,639 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Workiva by 86.7% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 364 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Workiva by 2.4% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,715 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. 82.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Workiva

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

