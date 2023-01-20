Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) Shares Acquired by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) by 45.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,298 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,585 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Workiva were worth $646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MGO One Seven LLC lifted its stake in shares of Workiva by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 4,295 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Workiva by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,639 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. raised its position in Workiva by 1.2% during the second quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 16,638 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Workiva by 10.2% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,607 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc CA raised its position in Workiva by 0.6% during the first quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc CA now owns 41,229 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,865,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. 82.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Workiva alerts:

Workiva Price Performance

Workiva stock opened at $86.47 on Friday. Workiva Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.43 and a 12-month high of $124.76. The stock has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.70 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $81.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at Workiva

Workiva ( NYSE:WK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.07. Workiva had a negative net margin of 17.75% and a negative return on equity of 338.14%. The firm had revenue of $132.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.42 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Workiva Inc. will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Workiva news, Director Brigid A. Bonner sold 2,800 shares of Workiva stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.21, for a total transaction of $216,188.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,554 shares in the company, valued at $1,278,134.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Workiva news, Director Brigid A. Bonner sold 2,800 shares of Workiva stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.21, for a total transaction of $216,188.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,554 shares in the company, valued at $1,278,134.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert H. Herz sold 9,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.07, for a total transaction of $827,022.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,649,190.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,487 shares of company stock worth $1,410,504 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Workiva in a research report on Friday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Workiva from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Workiva in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Workiva from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Workiva from $105.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.17.

Workiva Profile

(Get Rating)

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Workiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workiva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.