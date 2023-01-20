Workspace Group (LON:WKP) Receives “Buy” Rating from Numis Securities

Numis Securities reissued their buy rating on shares of Workspace Group (LON:WKP – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports.
WKP has been the topic of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on Workspace Group from GBX 650 ($7.93) to GBX 560 ($6.83) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Barclays raised Workspace Group to an overweight rating and cut their price objective for the stock from GBX 640 ($7.81) to GBX 520 ($6.35) in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 765 ($9.33).
Workspace Group Stock Up 0.3 %
Shares of LON:WKP opened at GBX 505 ($6.16) on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 449.86 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 477.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.19. Workspace Group has a 12-month low of GBX 335.20 ($4.09) and a 12-month high of GBX 883.50 ($10.78). The stock has a market cap of £967.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 592.35.
Workspace Group Cuts Dividend
Workspace Group Company Profile
Established in 1987, and listed on the London Stock Exchange since 1993, Workspace owns and manages some 4 million sq. ft. of business space in London. We are home to London's brightest businesses, including fast growing and established brands across a wide range of sectors. Workspace is geared towards helping businesses perform at their very best.
Read More
- Exxon Mobil Stock: Within Striking Distance Of Buy Point
- High-Dividend-Yielding BHP Sees China Driving ’23 Growth
- Is Airbnb Setting Up To Rally 38%, As Analysts Are Forecasting?
- Does a Price Cut for Tesla Vehicles Mean the Same for TSLA Stock?
- Microsoft Layoffs Signal Layoffs for Other Tech Companies?
Receive News & Ratings for Workspace Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workspace Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.