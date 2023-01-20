Workspace Group (LON:WKP) Receives “Buy” Rating from Numis Securities

Numis Securities reissued their buy rating on shares of Workspace Group (LON:WKP – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports.

WKP has been the topic of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on Workspace Group from GBX 650 ($7.93) to GBX 560 ($6.83) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Barclays raised Workspace Group to an overweight rating and cut their price objective for the stock from GBX 640 ($7.81) to GBX 520 ($6.35) in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 765 ($9.33).

Workspace Group Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of LON:WKP opened at GBX 505 ($6.16) on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 449.86 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 477.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.19. Workspace Group has a 12-month low of GBX 335.20 ($4.09) and a 12-month high of GBX 883.50 ($10.78). The stock has a market cap of £967.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 592.35.

Workspace Group Cuts Dividend

Workspace Group Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 8.40 ($0.10) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.74%. Workspace Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.29%.

Established in 1987, and listed on the London Stock Exchange since 1993, Workspace owns and manages some 4 million sq. ft. of business space in London. We are home to London's brightest businesses, including fast growing and established brands across a wide range of sectors. Workspace is geared towards helping businesses perform at their very best.

