WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) Stake Decreased by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp trimmed its holdings in WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW – Get Rating) by 28.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,648 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,738 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in WW International were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of WW International during the 2nd quarter worth about $475,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of WW International by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 119,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 42,859 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of WW International during the 2nd quarter worth about $200,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of WW International during the 1st quarter worth about $267,000. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of WW International by 210.9% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 37,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 25,100 shares in the last quarter. 81.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WW has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of WW International from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of WW International in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of WW International from $15.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on WW International from $5.50 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on WW International from $6.00 to $3.80 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WW International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.97.

WW stock opened at $4.08 on Friday. WW International, Inc. has a one year low of $3.28 and a one year high of $13.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $287.75 million, a PE ratio of -1.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.67.

WW International (NASDAQ:WW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $249.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.00 million. WW International had a negative net margin of 17.29% and a negative return on equity of 15.26%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that WW International, Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Sima Sistani purchased 63,935 shares of WW International stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.91 per share, with a total value of $249,985.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $249,985.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other WW International news, Director Denis F. Kelly acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.23 per share, with a total value of $42,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 80,921 shares in the company, valued at $342,295.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Sima Sistani acquired 63,935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.91 per share, for a total transaction of $249,985.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 63,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,985.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 103,935 shares of company stock valued at $417,386 over the last three months. 7.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WW International, Inc provides weight management products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: North America, Continental Europe, United Kingdom, and Other. It offers a range of nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches products and services. The company also provides various digital subscription products to wellness and weight management business, which provide interactive and personalized resources that allow users to follow its weight management program through its app and Web-based products, including personal coaching and digital products; and allows members to inspire and support each other by sharing their experiences with other people on weight management and wellness journeys.

