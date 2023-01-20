Wynn Macau, Limited (OTCMKTS:WYNMY) Short Interest Update

Wynn Macau, Limited (OTCMKTS:WYNMY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,000 shares, a decline of 34.0% from the December 15th total of 21,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 49,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Wynn Macau Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:WYNMY opened at $12.13 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.30. Wynn Macau has a 12-month low of $3.84 and a 12-month high of $12.90.

Get Wynn Macau alerts:

Wynn Macau Company Profile

(Get Rating)

See Also

Wynn Macau, Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates the Wynn Palace and Wynn Macau casino resorts in Macau. The company's Wynn Palace resort features approximately 424,000 square feet of casino space providing 24-hour gaming and various games comprising private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel with a total of 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas; and 14 food and beverage outlets.

Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Macau Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Macau and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.