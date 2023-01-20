Wynn Macau, Limited (OTCMKTS:WYNMY) Short Interest Update

Wynn Macau, Limited (OTCMKTS:WYNMY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,000 shares, a decline of 34.0% from the December 15th total of 21,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 49,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Wynn Macau Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:WYNMY opened at $12.13 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.30. Wynn Macau has a 12-month low of $3.84 and a 12-month high of $12.90.
Wynn Macau Company Profile
