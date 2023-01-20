Xinyi Solar Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNYIF) Short Interest Update

Xinyi Solar Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNYIF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,703,700 shares, a decline of 42.3% from the December 15th total of 2,953,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 347.7 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Xinyi Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of XNYIF stock opened at $1.25 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.25. Xinyi Solar has a 52 week low of $0.94 and a 52 week high of $1.89.

Xinyi Solar Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, produces and sells solar glass products in the People's Republic of China, rest of Asia, North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sales of Solar Glass and Solar Farm Business. The company offers photovoltaic power station, ultraclear patterned glasses, back glasses, and AR photovoltaic glasses.

