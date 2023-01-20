Xos, Inc. (NASDAQ:XOS) COO Giordano Sordoni Purchases 44,634 Shares of Stock

Xos, Inc. (NASDAQ:XOS – Get Rating) COO Giordano Sordoni purchased 44,634 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.99 per share, for a total transaction of $44,187.66. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 23,843,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,604,736.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Giordano Sordoni also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 17th, Giordano Sordoni bought 56,729 shares of XOS stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.06 per share, for a total transaction of $60,132.74.

Shares of XOS stock opened at $0.99 on Friday. Xos, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.43 and a fifty-two week high of $3.55. The stock has a market cap of $165.77 million, a P/E ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 5.13, a current ratio of 7.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

XOS ( NASDAQ:XOS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $11.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.20 million. XOS had a negative return on equity of 55.05% and a negative net margin of 136.53%. On average, analysts forecast that Xos, Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on XOS. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of XOS to $2.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of XOS from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Northland Securities dropped their price target on shares of XOS to $2.40 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on XOS from $2.80 to $2.40 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 14th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in XOS by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 118,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 5,890 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in XOS during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in XOS by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 90,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 13,469 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in XOS during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in XOS by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 134,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 14,756 shares in the last quarter. 12.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xos, Inc, a mobility solutions company, manufactures and sells battery-electric commercial vehicles. It offers a range of services to facilitate the transition of fleets to electric vehicles, including charging infrastructure, vehicle maintenance, financing, and service. The company was founded in 2020 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

