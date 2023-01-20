Xos, Inc. (NASDAQ:XOS) COO Giordano Sordoni Purchases 56,729 Shares

Xos, Inc. (NASDAQ:XOS – Get Rating) COO Giordano Sordoni acquired 56,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.06 per share, with a total value of $60,132.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 23,731,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,155,526.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Giordano Sordoni also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 19th, Giordano Sordoni acquired 44,634 shares of XOS stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.99 per share, with a total value of $44,187.66.

XOS Stock Performance

Shares of XOS opened at $0.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 5.13 and a current ratio of 7.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.77 million, a PE ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 1.19. Xos, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.43 and a 1 year high of $3.55.

Analyst Ratings Changes

XOS ( NASDAQ:XOS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.14). The business had revenue of $11.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.20 million. XOS had a negative return on equity of 55.05% and a negative net margin of 136.53%. On average, analysts predict that Xos, Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson cut their price objective on XOS to $2.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Benchmark lowered their target price on XOS from $10.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on XOS from $2.80 to $2.40 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered their target price on XOS to $2.40 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On XOS

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in XOS by 5.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 118,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 5,890 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in XOS during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in XOS by 17.4% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 90,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 13,469 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in XOS during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in XOS by 12.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 134,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 14,756 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.07% of the company’s stock.

XOS Company Profile

Xos, Inc, a mobility solutions company, manufactures and sells battery-electric commercial vehicles. It offers a range of services to facilitate the transition of fleets to electric vehicles, including charging infrastructure, vehicle maintenance, financing, and service. The company was founded in 2020 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Featured Articles

