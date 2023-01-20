Xos, Inc. (NASDAQ:XOSWW) COO Giordano Sordoni Purchases 56,729 Shares

Xos, Inc. (NASDAQ:XOSWW – Get Rating) COO Giordano Sordoni purchased 56,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.06 per share, for a total transaction of $60,132.74. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 23,731,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,155,526.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Giordano Sordoni also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, January 19th, Giordano Sordoni acquired 44,634 shares of XOS stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.99 per share, for a total transaction of $44,187.66.
XOS Stock Down 13.9 %
Shares of XOS stock opened at $0.06 on Friday. Xos, Inc. has a one year low of $0.03 and a one year high of $0.48.
