XP Power (OTCMKTS:XPPLF) Upgraded by HSBC to “Buy”

XP Power (OTCMKTS:XPPLF – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at HSBC to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on XPPLF. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of XP Power from GBX 3,770 ($46.00) to GBX 1,890 ($23.06) in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on XP Power from GBX 2,080 ($25.38) to GBX 2,430 ($29.65) in a report on Thursday, December 1st.

Shares of OTCMKTS XPPLF opened at $26.75 on Wednesday. XP Power has a 12-month low of $16.46 and a 12-month high of $70.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.77.

XP Power Limited, an investment holding company, designs and manufactures power supply solutions in Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers AC-DC power supplies, DC-DC converters, high voltage DC-DC converters, high voltage AC-DC power supplies, RF power systems, EMI filters, custom power supplies, and 3 phase power sources.

