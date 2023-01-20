Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) Shares Down 4.1%

Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG – Get Rating) dropped 4.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.64 and last traded at $1.64. Approximately 12,084 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,780,099 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.71.

Yatsen Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $647.55 million, a PE ratio of -5.50 and a beta of -3.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.38 and its 200-day moving average is $1.29.

Yatsen (NYSE:YSG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. Yatsen had a negative return on equity of 22.68% and a negative net margin of 29.37%. The firm had revenue of $120.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.87 million. On average, analysts predict that Yatsen Holding Limited will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Yatsen

Yatsen Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Yatsen during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,927,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Yatsen by 131.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,368,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,686,000 after buying an additional 3,050,969 shares in the last quarter. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd purchased a new position in Yatsen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,811,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in Yatsen during the 1st quarter valued at about $666,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Yatsen by 115.3% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,541,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,390,000 after acquiring an additional 825,686 shares during the period. 24.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yatsen Holding Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of beauty products under the Perfect Diary, Little Ondine, Pink Bear, Abby's Choice, GalÃnic, DR.WU, Eve Lom, and EANTiM brands in the People's Republic of China. It offers color cosmetics, eye makeup, lip makeup, face makeup, skincare, and nail products; and makeup tools and accessories, including brush sets, cotton cosmetic pads, mirrors, and makeup sponges.

