Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. (LON:YNGA) Coverage Initiated at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt initiated coverage on shares of Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. (LON:YNGA – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a GBX 1,600 ($19.52) target price on the stock.

Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of LON:YNGA opened at GBX 1,125 ($13.73) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £657.96 million and a P/E ratio of 2,000.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,087 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,089.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.25, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. has a 1-year low of GBX 863 ($10.53) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,585 ($19.34).

Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were paid a GBX 10.26 ($0.13) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.00%.

About Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C.

Young & Co's Brewery, P.L.C. operates and manages pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom. The company sells drinks and food, as well as provides accommodation services. As of March 28, 2022, it had 219 managed and 3 tenanted pubs primarily located in London, the South West, and the South East.

