YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) Trading 5.6% Higher

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 5.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $13.11 and last traded at $12.91. 40,549 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 2,235,294 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.22.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Itaú Unibanco raised YPF Sociedad Anónima to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from $4.50 to $5.10 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Itau BBA Securities raised YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com raised YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Grupo Santander upgraded YPF Sociedad Anónima from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.35.

The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.65. The stock has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.43.

YPF Sociedad Anónima ( NYSE:YPF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.29. YPF Sociedad Anónima had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 11.36%. The business had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.54 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that YPF Sociedad Anónima will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in YPF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 260.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 313,202 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 226,287 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 55,621 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 13,170 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 40.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 46,841 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 13,400 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 359.9% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 79,111 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 61,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima during the first quarter worth about $1,543,000. 10.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

YPF Sociedad Anónima, an energy company, engages in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. The company's upstream operations include the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and NGLs. Its downstream operations include the refining, marketing, transportation, and distribution of oil, petroleum products, petroleum derivatives, petrochemicals, LPG, and bio-fuels, as well as in gas separation, natural gas distribution operations, and power generation.

