Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) Shares Acquired by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 281,894 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,305 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Yum China were worth $13,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Yum China by 7.6% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Yum China by 18.0% during the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 43,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,068,000 after purchasing an additional 6,661 shares during the last quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Yum China by 27.1% during the third quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 24,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 5,139 shares during the last quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE purchased a new position in shares of Yum China in the 3rd quarter worth $855,000. Finally, Evolution Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yum China in the 3rd quarter worth $2,051,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Yum China

In other Yum China news, insider Warton Wang sold 4,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.68, for a total value of $231,806.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $211,090.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Fred Hu sold 3,193,127 shares of Yum China stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total transaction of $144,073,890.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,171,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $594,304,893.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Warton Wang sold 4,666 shares of Yum China stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.68, for a total value of $231,806.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,249 shares in the company, valued at $211,090.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,204,362 shares of company stock valued at $144,655,851 over the last three months. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Yum China Trading Up 2.5 %

YUMC has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet raised Yum China from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com raised Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th.

Shares of YUMC opened at $58.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.34. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.55 and a twelve month high of $60.72.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.17. Yum China had a return on equity of 5.39% and a net margin of 8.84%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Yum China Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 29th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 28th. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.76%.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

