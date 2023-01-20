Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Receives $381.29 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $381.29.

ZBRA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $485.00 to $445.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $319.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zebra Technologies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Zebra Technologies by 8.9% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 30,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,046,000 after buying an additional 2,520 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Zebra Technologies during the second quarter worth $263,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 4.0% in the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Zebra Technologies by 48.0% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 29.9% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Price Performance

ZBRA opened at $287.72 on Friday. Zebra Technologies has a 52-week low of $224.87 and a 52-week high of $520.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $264.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $283.68. The company has a market cap of $14.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by ($0.55). Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 8.15%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. On average, analysts expect that Zebra Technologies will post 15.8 earnings per share for the current year.

About Zebra Technologies

(Get Rating)

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of automatic identification and data capture products. The firm products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.