Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Shares Acquired by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.07% of Zebra Technologies worth $10,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 10,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,813,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC grew its stake in Zebra Technologies by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 6,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Zebra Technologies by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 33,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,843,000 after acquiring an additional 2,974 shares during the last quarter. West Coast Financial LLC grew its stake in Zebra Technologies by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 19,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,026,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optas LLC grew its stake in Zebra Technologies by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Optas LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. 85.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ZBRA opened at $287.72 on Friday. Zebra Technologies Co. has a one year low of $224.87 and a one year high of $520.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $264.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $283.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 1.60.

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.20 by ($0.55). Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 30.41%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 15.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ZBRA shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $450.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $485.00 to $445.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zebra Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $381.29.

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of automatic identification and data capture products. The firm products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

