Zijin Mining Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ZIJMY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Zijin Mining Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ZIJMY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 133.3% from the December 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.
Zijin Mining Group Stock Performance
Zijin Mining Group stock opened at $30.81 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.68 and its 200 day moving average is $23.47. Zijin Mining Group has a twelve month low of $18.73 and a twelve month high of $33.66.
About Zijin Mining Group
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Zijin Mining Group (ZIJMY)
- Exxon Mobil Stock: Within Striking Distance Of Buy Point
- High-Dividend-Yielding BHP Sees China Driving ’23 Growth
- Is Airbnb Setting Up To Rally 38%, As Analysts Are Forecasting?
- Does a Price Cut for Tesla Vehicles Mean the Same for TSLA Stock?
- Microsoft Layoffs Signal Layoffs for Other Tech Companies?
Receive News & Ratings for Zijin Mining Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zijin Mining Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.