Zijin Mining Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ZIJMY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Zijin Mining Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ZIJMY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 133.3% from the December 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Zijin Mining Group Stock Performance

Zijin Mining Group stock opened at $30.81 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.68 and its 200 day moving average is $23.47. Zijin Mining Group has a twelve month low of $18.73 and a twelve month high of $33.66.

About Zijin Mining Group

Zijin Mining Group Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in prospecting, exploration, and mining mineral resources in Mainland China. It primarily produces gold bullion; gold, copper, zinc, tungsten, lead, and iron ore concentrates; and copper cathodes, zinc bullion, sulphuric acid, copperplate, silver, iron, etc., as well as molybdenum, cobalt, tin, coal, platinum, and palladium.

