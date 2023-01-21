164,107 Shares in Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) Bought by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 164,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,700,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.23% of Appian as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Appian during the second quarter worth $5,860,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Appian by 3.9% during the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 41,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,020,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Appian during the second quarter worth $74,000. Albion Financial Group UT raised its holdings in shares of Appian by 15.5% during the third quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 3,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Appian during the third quarter worth $1,046,000. 50.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 60,900 shares of Appian stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $49.85 per share, with a total value of $3,035,865.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,389,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,192,547.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 60,900 shares of Appian stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $49.85 per share, with a total value of $3,035,865.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,389,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,192,547.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Charles Kramer sold 3,145 shares of Appian stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total transaction of $115,893.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 161,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,946,926.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 627,731 shares of company stock valued at $23,493,685 and sold 7,786 shares valued at $275,579. 43.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Appian Price Performance

Shares of APPN opened at $38.61 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.71 and a 200-day moving average of $42.84. Appian Co. has a one year low of $29.80 and a one year high of $66.91. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of -19.60 and a beta of 1.58.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.27). Appian had a negative net margin of 31.83% and a negative return on equity of 53.25%. The firm had revenue of $117.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.11 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.29) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Appian Co. will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

APPN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Appian from $55.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Appian from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Appian from $54.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Appian in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group downgraded shares of Appian from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $37.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.33.

About Appian

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, workflows, data structures, reports, user interfaces, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded. The company also offers professional and customer support services.

