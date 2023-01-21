3,304 Shares in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) Bought by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $551,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in Nexstar Media Group by 1.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,740,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,313,000 after buying an additional 26,586 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Nexstar Media Group by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,714,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,233,000 after buying an additional 12,720 shares during the last quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Nexstar Media Group by 13.2% in the second quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 907,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,774,000 after buying an additional 105,697 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Nexstar Media Group by 9.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 716,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,026,000 after buying an additional 60,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Nexstar Media Group by 3.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 649,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,493,000 after buying an additional 24,184 shares during the last quarter. 94.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nexstar Media Group Stock Performance

Shares of Nexstar Media Group stock opened at $185.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $151.01 and a 12 month high of $204.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $178.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $180.72.

Nexstar Media Group Announces Dividend

Nexstar Media Group ( NASDAQ:NXST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $7.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.50 by $1.80. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 35.59% and a net margin of 20.76%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 26.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on NXST. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Nexstar Media Group to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Nexstar Media Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $227.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Barrington Research reduced their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $240.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $246.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nexstar Media Group

In other Nexstar Media Group news, EVP Brett Jenkins sold 3,200 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $608,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,449 shares in the company, valued at $3,885,310. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Nexstar Media Group news, COO Thomas Carter sold 12,500 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.84, for a total value of $2,160,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 82,815 shares in the company, valued at $14,313,744.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brett Jenkins sold 3,200 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $608,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,885,310. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,700 shares of company stock worth $8,521,300 over the last quarter. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

About Nexstar Media Group

(Get Rating)

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

