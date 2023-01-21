610 Shares in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Bought by Rathbones Group Plc

Rathbones Group Plc bought a new position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 610 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schubert & Co grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 77.4% in the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services boosted its position in Broadcom by 126.7% during the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 68 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Broadcom during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in Broadcom during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Win Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Broadcom by 53.3% during the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 69 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AVGO shares. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $540.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $625.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $680.00 to $650.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $690.00 to $675.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, December 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadcom currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $667.37.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Broadcom Trading Up 1.3 %

In related news, Director Justine Page sold 170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $574.86, for a total transaction of $97,726.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,713,657.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $570.78 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $415.07 and a 52 week high of $645.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $549.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $513.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The company has a market cap of $238.52 billion, a PE ratio of 21.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.08.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.50 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $8.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.90 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 34.62% and a return on equity of 70.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.01 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were given a dividend of $4.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.10. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.43%.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

