868 Shares in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Acquired by Rathbones Group Plc

Rathbones Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 868 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the third quarter worth $28,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 294.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in Enphase Energy by 55.1% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. 73.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ENPH. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Enphase Energy from $328.00 to $362.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Enphase Energy from $217.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays upped their target price on Enphase Energy from $292.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Enphase Energy from $275.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Enphase Energy in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $335.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.35.

Insider Transactions at Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy Stock Performance

In other news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 82,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.48, for a total value of $26,143,525.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,167,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,748,699.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 82,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.48, for a total value of $26,143,525.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,167,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,748,699.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Jeff Mcneil sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.42, for a total value of $4,896,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,896,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 201,128 shares of company stock valued at $63,385,815 in the last ninety days. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Enphase Energy stock opened at $222.54 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $287.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $277.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a current ratio of 3.60. The stock has a market cap of $30.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.99, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.38. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.40 and a fifty-two week high of $339.92.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $634.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $616.50 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 76.66% and a net margin of 14.67%. As a group, analysts expect that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

