AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Receives $160.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $160.56.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ABBV shares. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday.

AbbVie Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE ABBV opened at $149.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $264.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.97, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.69. AbbVie has a 1 year low of $128.26 and a 1 year high of $175.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.34.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.10. AbbVie had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 155.88%. The business had revenue of $14.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.33 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that AbbVie will post 13.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 79.04%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 42,370 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.44, for a total transaction of $6,924,952.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,837 shares in the company, valued at $2,261,519.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AbbVie

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its position in AbbVie by 0.7% during the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 10,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Capasso Planning Partners LLC lifted its position in AbbVie by 2.2% during the second quarter. Capasso Planning Partners LLC now owns 3,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Campbell Wealth Management lifted its position in AbbVie by 2.8% during the second quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 2,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC lifted its position in AbbVie by 0.3% during the second quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 24,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,730,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Theory Financial LLC lifted its position in AbbVie by 1.7% during the second quarter. Theory Financial LLC now owns 4,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. 67.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AbbVie

(Get Rating)

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

Featured Articles

