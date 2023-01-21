Accor (OTCMKTS:ACCYY) Price Target Raised to €31.90

Accor (OTCMKTS:ACCYY – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €30.50 ($33.15) to €31.90 ($34.67) in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

ACCYY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Accor from €21.00 ($22.83) to €22.00 ($23.91) and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Barclays lowered shares of Accor from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Societe Generale cut their target price on shares of Accor from €33.00 ($35.87) to €27.40 ($29.78) in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Accor from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Sunday, December 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Accor presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.33.

Shares of ACCYY stock opened at $6.24 on Wednesday. Accor has a 12 month low of $3.98 and a 12 month high of $7.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.02.

Accor SA engages in the operation and investment in hotel properties. It operates through the following business segments: Hotel Services, Hotel Assets, and New Businesses. The Hotel Services segment corresponds to AccorHotels business as a hotel manager and franchisor. The Hotel Assets segment comprises the group’s owned and leased hotels.

