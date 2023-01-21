Acorn Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACFN) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Acorn Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACFN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a drop of 28.1% from the December 15th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 73,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Acorn Energy Stock Performance

Acorn Energy stock opened at $0.33 on Friday. Acorn Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.26 and a fifty-two week high of $0.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.43. The stock has a market cap of $13.26 million, a P/E ratio of -16.65 and a beta of 0.84.

Acorn Energy (OTCMKTS:ACFN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.78 million for the quarter.

About Acorn Energy

Acorn Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and markets wireless remote monitoring and control systems for various markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Power Generation (PG) Monitoring and Cathodic Protection (CP) Monitoring. The PG segment provides wireless remote monitoring and control systems, and services for critical assets, which include stand-by power generators, compressors, pumps, pumpjacks, light towers, turbines, and other industrial equipment; and Internet of Things applications.

