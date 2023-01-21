AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) Major Shareholder Everest Hill Group Inc. Sells 4,789 Shares

AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Rating) major shareholder Everest Hill Group Inc. sold 4,789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $105,358.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,445,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $295,790,176. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

On Thursday, January 12th, Everest Hill Group Inc. sold 340,000 shares of AdaptHealth stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $6,800,000.00.

On Tuesday, January 10th, Everest Hill Group Inc. sold 200,000 shares of AdaptHealth stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $4,000,000.00.

On Friday, November 11th, Everest Hill Group Inc. sold 23,583 shares of AdaptHealth stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $542,409.00.

On Tuesday, November 1st, Everest Hill Group Inc. sold 45,999 shares of AdaptHealth stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $1,057,977.00.

On Friday, October 28th, Everest Hill Group Inc. sold 10,437 shares of AdaptHealth stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $240,051.00.

On Wednesday, October 26th, Everest Hill Group Inc. sold 165,968 shares of AdaptHealth stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $3,651,296.00.

On Monday, October 24th, Everest Hill Group Inc. sold 14,605 shares of AdaptHealth stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $321,310.00.

Shares of AdaptHealth stock opened at $21.03 on Friday. AdaptHealth Corp. has a 12-month low of $11.40 and a 12-month high of $27.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.79.

AdaptHealth ( NASDAQ:AHCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.20). AdaptHealth had a return on equity of 4.38% and a net margin of 3.28%. The firm had revenue of $756.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $738.58 million. Research analysts expect that AdaptHealth Corp. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AHCO. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of AdaptHealth from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of AdaptHealth from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, AdaptHealth has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.67.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in AdaptHealth in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in AdaptHealth by 121.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. raised its position in shares of AdaptHealth by 134.3% during the 1st quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 3,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 2,132 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in AdaptHealth during the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of AdaptHealth by 49.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 1,630 shares during the period. 86.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides home medical equipment (HME), medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, such as CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; medical devices and supplies, including continuous glucose monitors and insulin pumps to patients for the treatment of diabetes; HME to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with wound care, urological, incontinence, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

