Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Receives $97.19 Average Target Price from Analysts

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the thirty-five ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $97.19.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th.

In related news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 16,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total transaction of $1,146,055.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 113,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,079,431.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. My Personal CFO LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 2,900.0% during the 4th quarter. My Personal CFO LLC now owns 180 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 112.5% during the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 1,915.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 383 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 234.5% during the 3rd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 388 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. 67.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $70.07 on Wednesday. Advanced Micro Devices has a one year low of $54.57 and a one year high of $132.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $69.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.81. The company has a market cap of $112.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 2.04.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.01). Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 11.17%. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

