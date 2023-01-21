Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Stock Holdings Lessened by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lessened its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 22,395 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 845 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quantum Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,099 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Triumph Capital Management increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 80.5% during the 3rd quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 14,807 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $938,000 after buying an additional 6,603 shares during the period. Oak Grove Capital LLC increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Oak Grove Capital LLC now owns 558,568 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,391,000 after buying an additional 32,235 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter valued at about $80,639,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,193 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 16,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total transaction of $1,146,055.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 113,875 shares in the company, valued at $8,079,431.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

AMD opened at $70.07 on Friday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.57 and a fifty-two week high of $132.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.16. The company has a market capitalization of $112.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 2.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $69.62 and a 200-day moving average of $74.81.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.01). Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 11.17%. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $84.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $130.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $86.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.19.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

