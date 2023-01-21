ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) Receives $41.84 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.84.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on ageas SA/NV from €53.50 ($58.15) to €49.50 ($53.80) in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Societe Generale lowered their target price on ageas SA/NV from €37.80 ($41.09) to €37.50 ($40.76) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Berenberg Bank upgraded ageas SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on ageas SA/NV in a report on Monday, December 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered ageas SA/NV from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st.

ageas SA/NV Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS AGESY opened at $47.87 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.14. ageas SA/NV has a 1-year low of $33.91 and a 1-year high of $52.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.93, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.71.

About ageas SA/NV

ageas SA/NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in insurance business in Europe and Asia. The company primarily offers property, casualty, and life insurance products, as well as pension products; and reinsurance products. Its life insurance products include risks related to the life and death of individuals; and non-life insurance products comprise accident and health, motor, fire, and other insurance products, as well as other damages to property covering the risk of property losses or claims liabilities.

