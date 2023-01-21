AGL Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:AGLNF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

AGL Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:AGLNF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 520,200 shares, a growth of 45.7% from the December 15th total of 357,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2,601.0 days.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group raised AGL Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 30th.

AGLNF opened at $5.37 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.22. AGL Energy has a 1 year low of $4.06 and a 1 year high of $6.39.

AGL Energy Limited supplies energy and other services to residential, small and large businesses, and wholesale customers in Australia. It operates through three segments: Customer Markets, Integrated Energy, and Investments. The company engages in generating electricity through coal and gas-fired generation, thermal, hydro, wind, batteries, and solar power plants; gas storage activities; and the retail sale of electricity, gas, broadband/mobile/voice, solar, and energy efficiency products and services.

