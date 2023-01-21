Airports of Thailand Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AIPUY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Airports of Thailand Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AIPUY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decrease of 22.6% from the December 15th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Citigroup downgraded Airports of Thailand Public from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 29th.

Airports of Thailand Public Stock Up 3.2 %

Airports of Thailand Public stock opened at $23.08 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.70 and a 200-day moving average of $19.87. Airports of Thailand Public has a 1 year low of $17.89 and a 1 year high of $23.08.

About Airports of Thailand Public

Airports of Thailand Public Co Ltd. engages in the operation of airport and hotel. It operates through the Airport Business and Hotel Business segments. It also manages Suvarnabhumi Airport (BKK), Don Mueang Airport (DMK), Chiang Mai (CNX), Hat Yai (HDY), Phuket (HKT), and Mae Fah Luang – Chiang Rai.

