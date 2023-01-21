Alexander Waislitz Acquires 294,709 Shares of Thorney Technologies Ltd (ASX:TEK) Stock

Thorney Technologies Ltd (ASX:TEK – Get Rating) insider Alexander Waislitz bought 294,709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.20 ($0.14) per share, for a total transaction of A$58,941.80 ($40,931.81).
Alexander Waislitz also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, January 12th, Alexander Waislitz acquired 500,000 shares of Thorney Technologies stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.20 ($0.14) per share, with a total value of A$100,000.00 ($69,444.44).
- On Friday, December 23rd, Alexander Waislitz acquired 83,905 shares of Thorney Technologies stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.21 ($0.15) per share, for a total transaction of A$17,620.05 ($12,236.15).
- On Tuesday, December 20th, Alexander Waislitz purchased 1,000,000 shares of Thorney Technologies stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.21 ($0.15) per share, for a total transaction of A$209,000.00 ($145,138.89).
- On Friday, December 16th, Alexander Waislitz acquired 192,062 shares of Thorney Technologies stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.20 ($0.14) per share, with a total value of A$38,412.40 ($26,675.28).
Thorney Technologies Stock Performance
Thorney Technologies Company Profile
