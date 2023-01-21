Alfa, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:ALFFF) Short Interest Update

Alfa, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:ALFFF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 443,400 shares, a growth of 44.5% from the December 15th total of 306,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 113.7 days.

Alfa, S. A. B. de C. V. Price Performance

OTCMKTS:ALFFF opened at $0.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.64. Alfa, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 52-week low of $0.48 and a 52-week high of $0.80.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Scotiabank downgraded Alfa, S. A. B. de C. V. from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th.

Alfa, S. A. B. de C. V. Company Profile

Alfa, S. A. B. de C. V., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the petrochemicals and synthetic fibers, refrigerated foods, telecommunications, and natural gas and hydrocarbons businesses. It operates in five segments: Alpek, Sigma, Axtel, Newpek, and Others. The company manufactures petrochemical and synthetic fiber products, including purified terephtalic acid, polyethylene terephtalate, fibers, polypropylene, expandable polystyrene, and caprolactam.

Further Reading

