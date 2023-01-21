Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:AP) to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.62 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:AP – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James issued their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust in a report released on Tuesday, January 17th. Raymond James analyst B. Sturges expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.62 for the quarter. Raymond James also issued estimates for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.65 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.66 EPS.
Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:AP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported C$0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.61 by C($0.28). The firm had revenue of C$157.17 million for the quarter.
Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance
Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 30th. This is a boost from Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15.
