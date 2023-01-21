Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR) PT Raised to $202.00 at B. Riley

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by B. Riley from $193.00 to $202.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for Alpha Metallurgical Resources’ Q4 2022 earnings at $15.56 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $80.31 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $42.55 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $14.24 EPS.
A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AMR. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $225.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources to $215.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.
Alpha Metallurgical Resources Trading Up 1.1 %
Shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources stock opened at $170.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.15. Alpha Metallurgical Resources has a 1-year low of $55.98 and a 1-year high of $186.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.30.
Alpha Metallurgical Resources Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $5.418 per share. This is a boost from Alpha Metallurgical Resources’s previous None dividend of $0.39. This represents a yield of 14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. Alpha Metallurgical Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.14%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alpha Metallurgical Resources
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMR. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 186.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 872,215 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $112,629,000 after buying an additional 568,100 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,204,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,492,124 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $204,182,000 after buying an additional 216,652 shares during the period. Castle Hook Partners LP bought a new stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,061,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 933,025 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $120,755,000 after buying an additional 176,742 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.21% of the company’s stock.
About Alpha Metallurgical Resources
Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc, a mining company, produces, processes, and sells met and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. As of December 31, 2021, it operated twenty active mines and eight coal preparation and load-out facilities. The company was formerly known as Contura Energy, Inc and changed its name to Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc in February 2021.
