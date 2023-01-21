ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) Receives $37.80 Average Target Price from Brokerages

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXOGet Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.80.

A number of brokerages have commented on ALXO. Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on shares of ALX Oncology from $32.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of ALX Oncology from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.

ALXO opened at $9.03 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.33. ALX Oncology has a twelve month low of $5.82 and a twelve month high of $20.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $368.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 1.83.

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXOGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.03. As a group, analysts expect that ALX Oncology will post -3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ALX Oncology

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ALX Oncology in the second quarter valued at $82,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in ALX Oncology in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in ALX Oncology by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 48,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 13,595 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in ALX Oncology in the 2nd quarter worth about $831,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in ALX Oncology in the 2nd quarter worth about $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

About ALX Oncology

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. Its lead product candidate is ALX148, a CD47 blocking therapeutic that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial used for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes; and for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, as well as a range of solid tumor indications, including head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction carcinoma, HER2-expressing breast cancer, and other solid tumors.

