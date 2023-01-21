ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) Receives $37.80 Average Target Price from Brokerages

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.80.

A number of brokerages have commented on ALXO. Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on shares of ALX Oncology from $32.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of ALX Oncology from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.

ALX Oncology Stock Down 2.6 %

ALXO opened at $9.03 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.33. ALX Oncology has a twelve month low of $5.82 and a twelve month high of $20.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $368.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 1.83.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ALX Oncology

ALX Oncology ( NASDAQ:ALXO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.03. As a group, analysts expect that ALX Oncology will post -3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ALX Oncology in the second quarter valued at $82,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in ALX Oncology in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in ALX Oncology by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 48,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 13,595 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in ALX Oncology in the 2nd quarter worth about $831,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in ALX Oncology in the 2nd quarter worth about $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

About ALX Oncology

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. Its lead product candidate is ALX148, a CD47 blocking therapeutic that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial used for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes; and for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, as well as a range of solid tumor indications, including head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction carcinoma, HER2-expressing breast cancer, and other solid tumors.

