American Equity Investment Life Holding to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $1.37 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:AEL)

American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for American Equity Investment Life in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Bergman forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.37 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for American Equity Investment Life’s current full-year earnings is $3.87 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for American Equity Investment Life’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.42 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.46 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $1.50 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on AEL. Raymond James upgraded shares of American Equity Investment Life from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.60.

NYSE AEL opened at $45.76 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. American Equity Investment Life has a 52 week low of $28.05 and a 52 week high of $47.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.69.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $609.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $585.04 million. American Equity Investment Life had a net margin of 71.25% and a return on equity of 8.81%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 44,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in American Equity Investment Life by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 8,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the 4th quarter valued at about $273,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the 3rd quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the 3rd quarter valued at about $923,000. 94.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 25th. American Equity Investment Life’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.15%.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities, as well as single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

