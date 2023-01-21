Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Shares Sold by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC reduced its holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 212,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,271 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $53,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kinneret Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $985,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 53,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,398,000 after purchasing an additional 5,814 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,556,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 46,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares during the period. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ameriprise Financial Price Performance

AMP opened at $333.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $35.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.46. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $219.99 and a 1 year high of $339.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $321.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $288.76.

Ameriprise Financial Announces Dividend

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $6.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.82 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 61.53% and a net margin of 19.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.91 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 24.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 20.85%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Ameriprise Financial to $351.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $332.70.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ameriprise Financial news, insider Dawn M. Brockman sold 410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.63, for a total value of $127,358.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $271,801.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 13,050 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.02, for a total value of $4,345,911.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,597 shares in the company, valued at $53,482,012.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Dawn M. Brockman sold 410 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.63, for a total value of $127,358.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 875 shares in the company, valued at $271,801.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,737 shares of company stock valued at $9,796,822 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

