Analysts Issue Forecasts for Fair Isaac Co.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:FICO)

Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Fair Isaac in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Thind now expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of $3.42 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $3.50. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $695.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Fair Isaac’s current full-year earnings is $16.11 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Fair Isaac’s Q3 2023 earnings at $4.35 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $16.47 EPS.

FICO has been the subject of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Fair Isaac from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $546.00 to $475.00 in a report on Thursday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $614.00 to $686.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $575.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Friday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $697.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $647.17.

NYSE:FICO opened at $649.18 on Thursday. Fair Isaac has a one year low of $340.48 and a one year high of $649.92. The firm has a market cap of $16.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.72 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $605.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $504.00.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.56. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 27.12% and a negative return on equity of 51.08%. The business had revenue of $348.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $355.10 million.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Fair Isaac during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Fair Isaac by 97.5% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 79 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in Fair Isaac during the second quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Fair Isaac by 195.9% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. 87.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Braden R. Kelly sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $630.00, for a total value of $1,890,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,051,780. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 1,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.21, for a total value of $1,160,806.14. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,143,299.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Braden R. Kelly sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $630.00, for a total transaction of $1,890,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,606 shares in the company, valued at $6,051,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,072 shares of company stock valued at $12,180,047. Insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

