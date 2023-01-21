Analysts Issue Forecasts for FB Financial Co.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:FBK)

FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK – Get Rating) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for FB Financial in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 18th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.79 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for FB Financial’s current full-year earnings is $2.87 per share.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on FBK. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of FB Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of FB Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Stephens lowered shares of FB Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Truist Financial lowered shares of FB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Hovde Group lowered shares of FB Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.86.

Shares of NYSE:FBK opened at $36.63 on Thursday. FB Financial has a 52 week low of $34.02 and a 52 week high of $47.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.05.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in FB Financial by 232.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in FB Financial by 702.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in FB Financial by 413.0% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in FB Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FB Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Agenia Clark sold 2,759 shares of FB Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $115,905.59. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,558.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other FB Financial news, Director Agenia Clark sold 2,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total transaction of $115,905.59. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,558.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Wilburn J. Evans sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.05, for a total transaction of $2,583,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $965,568.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 8th. FB Financial’s payout ratio is currently 18.25%.

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It offers checking, demand, money market, and savings accounts; deposit and lending products and services to corporate, commercial, and consumer customers; and time deposits and certificates of deposits, as well as engages in the mortgage origination business.

