Analysts Set Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD) Price Target at $31.94

Shares of Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.19.

COLD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $27.50 to $33.50 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Truist Financial lowered Americold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday. BNP Paribas started coverage on Americold Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Americold Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Americold Realty Trust from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th.

Americold Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE COLD opened at $30.60 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a PE ratio of -278.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Americold Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $21.49 and a 12-month high of $32.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.71.

Americold Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Americold Realty Trust

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. Americold Realty Trust’s payout ratio is -800.00%.

In related news, EVP James C. Snyder, Jr. sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.86, for a total transaction of $101,524.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,812 shares in the company, valued at $1,099,206.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Americold Realty Trust

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Americold Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Americold Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 144.2% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.98% of the company’s stock.

Americold Realty Trust Company Profile

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within the firm’s real estate portfolio.

See Also

