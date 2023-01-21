Analysts Set Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL) Target Price at $17.88

Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.88.

AMPL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lowered shares of Amplitude from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $25.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Amplitude from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. UBS Group lowered shares of Amplitude from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Amplitude from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Amplitude in a research note on Thursday, December 8th.

In other Amplitude news, Director Catherine Wong sold 3,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.80, for a total transaction of $48,507.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 103,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,433,958. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Amplitude news, President Thomas Neergaard Hansen sold 19,638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.17, for a total transaction of $238,994.46. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 967,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,773,184.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Catherine Wong sold 3,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.80, for a total transaction of $48,507.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 103,910 shares in the company, valued at $1,433,958. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,129 shares of company stock valued at $314,889. 45.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMPL. James Investment Research Inc. increased its position in shares of Amplitude by 282.4% during the second quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 1,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,364 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Amplitude during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amplitude during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Amplitude during the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Amplitude during the second quarter valued at about $78,000. 40.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AMPL opened at $13.16 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.81 and a 200-day moving average of $14.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.05 and a beta of 1.17. Amplitude has a twelve month low of $10.51 and a twelve month high of $46.70.

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $61.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.19 million. Amplitude had a negative net margin of 41.05% and a negative return on equity of 25.09%. Amplitude’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.51) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Amplitude will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amplitude, Inc provides a digital optimization system to analyze customer behavior within digital products in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude analytics for insights of customer behavior; Amplitude Recommend, a no-code personalization solution that helps to increase customer engagement by adapting digital products and campaigns to every user based on behavior; Amplitude Experiment, an integrated solution that enables teams to determine and deliver the product experiences for their customers through A/B tests and controlled feature releases; Amplitude Behavioral Graph, a proprietary database for deep, real-time interactive behavioral analysis, and behavior-driven personalization – instantly joining, analyzing, and correlating any customer actions to outcomes, such as engagement, growth, and loyalty; and data management, a real-time data layer for planning, integrating, and managing data sources to create a foundation with identity resolution, enterprise-level security, and privacy solutions.

