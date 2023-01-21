Analysts Set Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) Price Target at $87.67

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $88.89.

Several analysts have recently commented on BOOT shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $99.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Boot Barn to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Boot Barn in a research report on Friday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company.

Boot Barn Stock Performance

Boot Barn stock opened at $72.95 on Wednesday. Boot Barn has a 52-week low of $50.20 and a 52-week high of $105.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $64.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.12. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 2.25.

Insider Activity at Boot Barn

Boot Barn ( NYSE:BOOT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $351.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.00 million. Boot Barn had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The company’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Boot Barn will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Boot Barn news, CFO James M. Watkins purchased 2,500 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $52.34 per share, with a total value of $130,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $613,948.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Boot Barn

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BOOT. Corvex Management LP bought a new position in Boot Barn during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,454,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Boot Barn by 162.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 581,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,061,000 after acquiring an additional 360,173 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Boot Barn during the 3rd quarter valued at $14,805,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Boot Barn by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 878,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,381,000 after acquiring an additional 228,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Boot Barn by 191.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 326,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,524,000 after acquiring an additional 214,704 shares in the last quarter.

Boot Barn Company Profile

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

Featured Articles

