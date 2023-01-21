Analysts Set Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) Price Target at $87.67

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $88.89.
Several analysts have recently commented on BOOT shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $99.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Boot Barn to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Boot Barn in a research report on Friday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company.
Boot Barn stock opened at $72.95 on Wednesday. Boot Barn has a 52-week low of $50.20 and a 52-week high of $105.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $64.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.12. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 2.25.
In other Boot Barn news, CFO James M. Watkins purchased 2,500 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $52.34 per share, with a total value of $130,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $613,948.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BOOT. Corvex Management LP bought a new position in Boot Barn during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,454,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Boot Barn by 162.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 581,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,061,000 after acquiring an additional 360,173 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Boot Barn during the 3rd quarter valued at $14,805,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Boot Barn by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 878,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,381,000 after acquiring an additional 228,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Boot Barn by 191.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 326,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,524,000 after acquiring an additional 214,704 shares in the last quarter.
Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.
