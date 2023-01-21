Analysts Set Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) Target Price at $17.50

Shares of Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.50.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup lowered Comstock Resources from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Tudor Pickering started coverage on Comstock Resources in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. started coverage on Comstock Resources in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Comstock Resources from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Mizuho cut Comstock Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th.

Comstock Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CRK opened at $12.67 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.43. Comstock Resources has a 1 year low of $6.88 and a 1 year high of $22.11. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Comstock Resources Dividend Announcement

Comstock Resources ( NYSE:CRK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $867.48 million. Comstock Resources had a net margin of 29.59% and a return on equity of 70.54%. On average, research analysts predict that Comstock Resources will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. Comstock Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.53%.

Insider Transactions at Comstock Resources

In other Comstock Resources news, Director Morris E. Foster acquired 14,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.33 per share, with a total value of $200,978.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 176,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,523,641.97. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Jim L. Turner acquired 15,000 shares of Comstock Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.91 per share, for a total transaction of $208,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 280,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,905,997.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Morris E. Foster acquired 14,025 shares of Comstock Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.33 per share, for a total transaction of $200,978.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 176,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,523,641.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Comstock Resources

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRK. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in Comstock Resources during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Comstock Resources during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Comstock Resources during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of Comstock Resources in the 3rd quarter worth about $83,000. 35.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comstock Resources Company Profile

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in North Louisiana and East Texas, the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 6.1 trillion cubic feet of the natural gas equivalent of proved reserves.

