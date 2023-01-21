Analysts Set Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) PT at $39.09

Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.55.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Corning from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Corning from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Corning from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Fox Advisors lowered shares of Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th.

Corning Stock Performance

NYSE:GLW opened at $35.84 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.72 and a 200-day moving average of $33.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Corning has a twelve month low of $28.98 and a twelve month high of $43.47.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Corning

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.51. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. Corning had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 15.25%. Corning’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Corning will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GLW. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Corning by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 65,555 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,420,000 after buying an additional 11,884 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Corning during the first quarter valued at about $588,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Corning by 15.5% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,922 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Corning by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 92,746,889 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,423,287,000 after purchasing an additional 671,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Corning by 24.4% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 714,932 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,388,000 after purchasing an additional 140,098 shares during the last quarter. 67.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Corning

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications, carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry, ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets, laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications, advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community, and other technologies.

