Analysts Set Delivery Hero SE (OTCMKTS:DLVHF) PT at $73.29

Delivery Hero SE (OTCMKTS:DLVHF – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $73.29.

Several research analysts have commented on DLVHF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Delivery Hero from €63.00 ($68.48) to €64.00 ($69.57) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Delivery Hero from €75.00 ($81.52) to €85.00 ($92.39) in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. HSBC upgraded shares of Delivery Hero from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Delivery Hero from €61.00 ($66.30) to €62.00 ($67.39) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Delivery Hero from €65.00 ($70.65) to €64.00 ($69.57) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st.

DLVHF opened at $54.60 on Monday. Delivery Hero has a fifty-two week low of $25.99 and a fifty-two week high of $86.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.49.

About Delivery Hero

Delivery Hero SE is a holding company, which engages in the operation of online food ordering portals. It develops an online platform, providing users with information on local restaurants and their delivery services. The firm offers consumers access to online menu cards, order placement, and payment processing applications.

