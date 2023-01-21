Analysts Set Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) Target Price at $75.50

Shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $75.50.

Several brokerages have weighed in on EGLE. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from $64.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, September 26th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from $82.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research note on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a report on Thursday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Price Performance

NASDAQ EGLE opened at $54.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $747.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.32. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a 1-year low of $38.10 and a 1-year high of $78.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.95.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Cuts Dividend

Eagle Bulk Shipping ( NASDAQ:EGLE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The shipping company reported $4.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.31 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $144.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.83 million. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a return on equity of 39.29% and a net margin of 41.46%. On average, equities analysts predict that Eagle Bulk Shipping will post 16.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $1.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.17%. Eagle Bulk Shipping’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eagle Bulk Shipping

In related news, CEO Gary Vogel sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.79, for a total transaction of $761,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,492,591.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping in the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Eagle Bulk Shipping during the 2nd quarter worth $3,031,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Eagle Bulk Shipping during the 2nd quarter worth $756,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Eagle Bulk Shipping during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 15.8% in the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 94,254 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,890,000 after buying an additional 12,826 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.88% of the company’s stock.

About Eagle Bulk Shipping

(Get Rating)

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns, charters, and operates dry bulk vessels that transport a range of bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grains, fertilizers, steel products, petcoke, cement, and forest products. It serves miners, producers, traders, and end users.

See Also

