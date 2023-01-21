Analysts Set Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) PT at $28.00

Shares of Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.00.

FCPT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Four Corners Property Trust from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Evercore ISI downgraded Four Corners Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Four Corners Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Four Corners Property Trust from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Four Corners Property Trust

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FCPT. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 859.1% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Four Corners Property Trust during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 347.0% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust in the second quarter worth about $49,000. 94.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Four Corners Property Trust Stock Performance

Four Corners Property Trust Increases Dividend

Shares of FCPT opened at $28.24 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Four Corners Property Trust has a 12 month low of $22.67 and a 12 month high of $30.13. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 0.87.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This is an increase from Four Corners Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 110.57%.

Four Corners Property Trust Company Profile

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.

