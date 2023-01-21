Analysts Set Shawcor Ltd. (TSE:SCL) PT at C$15.71

Shawcor Ltd. (TSE:SCL – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$15.71.

SCL has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Securities cut shares of Shawcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$13.00 to C$14.50 in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. ATB Capital upped their price target on Shawcor from C$14.00 to C$16.75 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Shawcor from C$14.50 to C$15.75 in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Shawcor from C$15.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Cormark cut their price objective on shares of Shawcor from C$17.50 to C$15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Shawcor Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of SCL opened at C$13.76 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$967.55 million and a PE ratio of -13.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$13.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$9.49. Shawcor has a 12 month low of C$4.44 and a 12 month high of C$14.42.

Insider Activity at Shawcor

Shawcor ( TSE:SCL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported C$0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.10 by C$0.16. The company had revenue of C$335.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$324.67 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Shawcor will post 1.9100001 EPS for the current year.

In other Shawcor news, Senior Officer Simon Laurence Dewey sold 4,714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.66, for a total value of C$54,965.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$285,973.16.

About Shawcor

Shawcor Ltd. operates as a material sciences company that serves the infrastructure, energy, and transportation markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Composite Systems, Automotive and Industrial, and Pipeline and Pipe Services. The Composite Systems segment manufactures flexible composite and high density polyethylene pipes that are used for oil and gas gathering, water disposal, carbon dioxide injection pipelines, and other applications; fiberglass reinforced plastic underground storage tanks for the retail fuel, water and wastewater, and oil and gas markets; and tubular management services to the Western Canadian onshore oilfield market, including inventory management systems, mobile inspection, in-plant inspection and the refurbishment and rethreading of drill pipe, production tubing and casing, and tubular products.

