Analysts Set The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) Price Target at $23.94

The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-one analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.94.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on AZEK from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. UBS Group lowered AZEK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Barclays raised their price objective on AZEK from $23.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Citigroup lowered AZEK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on AZEK from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AZEK

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of AZEK by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 109,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,221,000 after purchasing an additional 12,162 shares during the last quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of AZEK in the 4th quarter worth $119,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of AZEK by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 25,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 1,099 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in shares of AZEK in the 3rd quarter worth $522,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in AZEK by 1.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,681,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,949,000 after purchasing an additional 21,306 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.05% of the company’s stock.

AZEK Price Performance

Shares of AZEK stock opened at $23.50 on Wednesday. AZEK has a 1-year low of $15.12 and a 1-year high of $35.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.61 and its 200 day moving average is $19.17. The company has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.96, a PEG ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 28th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. AZEK had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 5.55%. The company had revenue of $304.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.91 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that AZEK will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AZEK Company Profile

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, which includes decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, and ULTRALOX brand name.

